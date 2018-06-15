Tres personas han resultado heridas, al parecer una de carácter grave y las otras dos con pronóstico leve, como consecuencia de la explosión del recubrimiento de vidrio de un reactor de un laboratorio farmacéutico ubicado en el parque tecnológico de Boecillo, en Valladolid, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes de los Bomberos y del Servicio de Emergencias de Castilla y León 112.
Los hechos han ocurrido en torno a las 08.28 horas de este viernes, 15 de junio, cuando por causas que se desconocen ha explotado el recubrimiento de vidrio de un reactor de un laboratorio farmacéutico de una empresa con el resultado de tres personas heridas, todo apunta a que por el efecto de la onda expansiva.
Hasta el lugar de los hechos se han trasladado dos UVI móviles y un soporte vital básico, agentes de la Guardia Civil y de la Policía Local de Boecillo, Bomberos y el médico de urgencia de Laguna de Duero.
(Habrá ampliación)
