Tres juristas mujeres, externas al Ministerio de Justicia, revisarán la Ley de Enjuiciamiento Criminal y el Código Penal desde una perspectiva de género, en paralelo al estudio de la tipificación de los delitos sexuales que realiza la Comisión de Codificación. En declaraciones a los periodistas tras asistir a la toma de posesión de varios altos cargos de su departamento, la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, ha subrayado la necesidad de realizar esa "lectura con óptica y perspectiva de género".
Las encargadas serán tres juristas que, según han explicado fuentes de Justicia, entregarán su informe a la Comisión de Codificación, órgano que asesora al Ministerio y al que se le encargó estudiar posibles reformas en la tipificación de los delitos sexuales tras la polémica que generó la sentencia de La Manada.
El Ministerio pedirá al Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), a la Fiscalía General del Estado y al Consejo General de la Abogacía que designen a una experta cada uno.
La sección de Derecho Penal de la Comisión de Codificación, que tiene de plazo para emitir su informe hasta el 15 de noviembre, mantuvo su primera reunión a finales de mayo, después de que Justicia acordara revisar su composición. Integrada en un primer momento por veinte hombres, se decidió finalmente que fueran quince mujeres y trece hombres los encargados de analizar si los delitos sexuales y contra la libertad de la mujer están debidamente tipificados en el Código Penal.
Seguimiento de resoluciones como la de 'La Manada'
Mientras, las principales asociaciones de mujeres han emplazado al órgano de gobierno de los jueces, el Consejo General del Poder Judicial, a supervisar y hacer un seguimiento de resoluciones polémicas que, como la libertad provisional de La Manada, suscitan el rechazo de gran parte de la sociedad.
"Desde Fundación Mujeres pedimos que desde el Gobierno de los jueces se haga una valoración sobre esas decisiones judiciales porque hay un montón de ciudadanía que desde el sentido común ha salido a la calle a decir que no entienden" esa libertad provisional de los cinco condenados, ha asegurado a Efe Marisa Soleto.
