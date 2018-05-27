Tres muertos al ser arrollado un coche por un tren en Fontanar, Guadalajara

Tres personas han resultado muertas al ser arrollado el vehículo en el que viajaban por un tren de mercancías, en un paso a nivel sin barreras, a las afueras de la localidad guadalajareña de Fontanar.
El suceso ha tenido lugar las 10:43 horas, en la vereda denominada Galiana, en el término municipal de Fontanar (Guadalajara), según han confirmado a Efe fuentes del Servicio de Emergencias 112 de Castilla-la Mancha.
Un tren de mercancías ha arrollado a un turismo en el que viajaban tres personas, que han resultado muertos y que, según ha informado Radio Castilla-La Mancha, eran temporeros de la campaña de espárragos, de nacionalidad búlgara.
En el operativo han participado efectivos de la Guardia Civil y del cuerpo de Agentes Medioambientales, así como de la Agrupación de Voluntarios de Protección Civil de la localidad.
También han tenido que intervenir efectivos del cuerpo de bomberos de la vecina localidad de Azuqueca de Henares, quienes han tenido que excarcelar, al menos, a uno de los fallecidos, y un médico que ha sido el encargado de certificar la muerte de los tres ocupantes del vehículo.
