Tres niños de 6 y 7 años consumen hachís por accidente en un colegio en Cádiz

La Policía Nacional investiga cómo llegó un recipiente lleno de droga a las manos de tres niños de seis y siete años en Cádiz, después de que estos tres menores consumieran accidentalmente la droga en las instalaciones del colegio La Salle Mirandilla, según La Voz de Cádiz.
Los hechos ocurrieron la pasada semana y los menores consumieron la droga -hallada en un recipiente que suele guardar en su interior un huevo "Kinder"- por accidente al creer que era una golosina, según han confirmado fuentes de la investigación.
Los menores, ya en clase, manifestaron síntomas de malestar y mareos, por lo que fueron llevados a un centro sanitario para que fueran sometidos a distintas pruebas.
Los resultados de las pruebas confirmaron que los menores estaban bajo los efectos del hachís.
La Policía Nacional continúa investigando los hechos, desde la Unidad de Familia y Mujer junto con la Unidad de Drogas y Crimen Organizado (UDYCO), para determinar quién llevó el recipiente con droga al centro educativo.
