La jueza ha decretado la puesta en libertad sin cargos para Manuel Blanco, Julio Latorre y Enrique Rodríguez, los tres bomberos andaluces de la ONG Proem-Aid que este lunes había sido juzgados en Lesbos (Grecia) por un delito de tráfico de personas. Así lo ha comunicado la ONG dos horas después de que terminara la sesión en la que también se juzgaba a dos miembros de una ONG danesa que fueron detenidos junto a los tres españoles en enero de 2016, cuando volvían de una misión de rescate de personas refugiadas en la isla griega.
Los interrogatorios a los tres miembros de la ONG española y los dos voluntarios de la ONG danesa Team Humanity han sido muy insistentes en cuestiones como la coordinación general y sobre la noche del 14 de enero de 2016 con Salvamento Marítimo griego. El hecho de que se hiciera o no la preceptiva llamada de aviso antes de salir al rescate ha sido objeto de repetidas preguntas y todos han coincidido en que Salam Aldeen aseguró haber hecho esa llamada.
Manuel Blanco, Julio Latorre y Enrique Rodríguez se habían mostrado confiados en un veredicto de absolución del delito de "tentativa de tráfico de personas", igual que su abogado Haris Petsikos.
La fiscal además ha planteado que un informe de Salvamento marítimo esa noche habla de que el barco de los rescatadores habría virado súbitamente 180 grados al advertir la presencia policial cerca. Algo negado categóricamente por los tres bomberos españoles. "Como funcionarios sabemos cómo trabajar con otros funcionarios y autoridad y jamás habríamos permitido un comportamiento así", ha testificado Manuel Blanco.
