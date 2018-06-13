Público
Trump responde a De Niro y dice que tiene un coeficiente intelectual "muy bajo"

El presidente estadounidense ha respondido en Twitter a las palabras del actor que la pasada semana dijo "jódete Trump", al subirse al escenario del Radio City Music Hall de Nueva York.

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump. - REUTERS

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha respondido al mensaje lanzado por el actor Robert De Niro durante la entrega de los premios Tony de teatro y ha dicho de él que tiene "muy bajo coeficiente intelectual", que quizás estaba "atontado" como consecuencia de los golpes recibidos en el cine.

"Voy a decir una cosa: jódete Trump", proclamó De Niro al subirse al escenario para presentar al artista Bruce Springsteen, entre los aplausos y el estupor de quienes asistían a la entrega de premios en el Radio City Music Hall de Nueva York.

La respuesta de Trump ha llegado a través de Twitter, durante el viaje de regreso de la cumbre que el mandatario estadounidense ha mantenido en Singapur con el dirigente de Corea del Norte, Kim Jong Un.

"Robert De Niro, un individuo con muy bajo coeficiente intelectual, ha recibido demasiados golpes de boxeadores reales en las películas. Lo vi anoche y pensé de verdad que estaba 'atontado'", ha afirmado, antes de presumir de los datos económicos. "¡Despierta grogui!", ha apostillado.

