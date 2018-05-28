El dueño de la pirotecnia La Gallega, ubicada en el municipio de Tui (Pontevedra), ha sido detenido de nuevo este lunes por tenencia de explosivos y delito de riesgos.
Así lo han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes de la Guardia Civil, que han concretado que la detención se ha producido en la mañana de este lunes después de que el fin de semana se intervinieran diversas cantidades de material para explosivos en registros almacenes clandestinos.
La Guardia Civil ha requisado 1.150 kilos de materia prima para producir artefactos pirotécnicos, así como 11 kilos de pólvora, en el tercer almacén ilegal que se relaciona con Francisco G.L.
Fuentes de la investigación consultadas por Efe concretan que el material incautado está compuesto por cloratos, nitratos, carbón y azufre.
En otro almacén clandestino similar al que explotó el miércoles por la tarde en la parroquia de Paramos, la Guardia Civil intervino 474 kilos de pólvora y 172 de otros productos para la fabricación de explosivos, que destruyó en una cantera en la localidad vecina de O Porriño.
Tras estos nuevos hallazgos, a raíz de denuncias vecinales, la Guardia Civil investiga si pudiera haber ocultos más almacenes clandestinos próximos a zonas habitadas, sin que por el momento tenga conocimiento de su existencia, precisan las fuentes consultadas.
