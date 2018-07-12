Un joven turista británico de unos 20 años ha fallecido este jueves tras caer del sexto piso de un hotel de la localidad turística mallorquina de Magaluf, ha confirmado el servicio de ambulancias del 061.
El aviso por este suceso se ha producido a las 9.55 horas de la mañana y el equipo sanitario solo ha podido confirmar la muerte del turista. Al parecer, el joven habría fallecido varias horas antes de que haya sido localizado el cadáver en los jardines del hotel por un empleado del establecimiento. El joven pudo haberse precipitado desde una altura de 20 metros.
El joven no llevaba documentación y ha podido ser identificado gracias a la pulsera del hotel que llevaba en su muñeca. No estaba alojado en el establecimiento donde han ocurrido los hechos, sino en otro situado al lado. La Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil se ha hecho cargo de la investigación.
Tercer muerto por la misma causa en la zona
Es la tercer víctima mortal de este año en esta zona por la misma causa: en abril una muchacha británica 19 años perdió la vida tras precipitarse desde un quinto piso en unos apartamentos y en junio un chico irlandés de 20 años de edad.
Además, otro turista británico de 26 años se encuentra "muy grave" en el hospital de Son Espases de Palma tras caer esta pasada madrugada desde un séptimo piso de un hotel de Porto Cristo.
El impacto de la caída ha sido amortiguado porque el turista ha caído sobre un coche y no sobre el pavimento de la calle.
