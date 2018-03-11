Público
Twitter Nutribén renuncia a la cuchara con soporte para el móvil ante las críticas recibidas

El producto, que recibía el nombre de 'Nutrispoon', no ha llegado a ser comercializado y se trataba de un prototipo, aunque la marca ya había iniciado una campaña para promocionarlo.

nutriben

El prototipo de 'cuchara holográfica' retirado. / Nutribén.

La marca de alimentación infantil Nutribén ha decidido retirar definitivamente su propuesta de una cuchara con soporte para el móvil que genera imágenes holográficas para conseguir distraer a los bebés para que coman.

La intención de esta cuchara era imitar el clásico 'avioncito' que los padres y madres utilizan para conseguir que niños y niñas abran la boca e ingieran la comida de la cuchara. Sin embargo, la oleada de críticas recibidas por parte de expertos, psicólogos, nutricionistas y usuarios ha provocado que la marca decida retirar definitivamente este prototipo que, por otro lado, nunca se llegó realmente a comercializar.

En un comunicado, Nutribén afirma que "la intención de la campaña nunca ha sido comercializar la cuchara 'Nutrispoon', por lo que nunca ha estado ni estará a la venta".

La campaña de 'Nutrispoon' la iniciaba la marca hace unos días con un vídeo de presentación que ya ha sido retirado de las redes sociales. Dicho vídeo provocó la indignación de multitud de personas que no dudaron en hacérselo saber a la marca, inundando Twitter de críticas de expertos y usuarios.

