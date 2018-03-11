La marca de alimentación infantil Nutribén ha decidido retirar definitivamente su propuesta de una cuchara con soporte para el móvil que genera imágenes holográficas para conseguir distraer a los bebés para que coman.
La intención de esta cuchara era imitar el clásico 'avioncito' que los padres y madres utilizan para conseguir que niños y niñas abran la boca e ingieran la comida de la cuchara. Sin embargo, la oleada de críticas recibidas por parte de expertos, psicólogos, nutricionistas y usuarios ha provocado que la marca decida retirar definitivamente este prototipo que, por otro lado, nunca se llegó realmente a comercializar.
En un comunicado, Nutribén afirma que "la intención de la campaña nunca ha sido comercializar la cuchara 'Nutrispoon', por lo que nunca ha estado ni estará a la venta".
Comunicado oficial de la marca: pic.twitter.com/k0YNMZ42u0— Nutriben (@FamiliaNutriben) 11 de marzo de 2018
La campaña de 'Nutrispoon' la iniciaba la marca hace unos días con un vídeo de presentación que ya ha sido retirado de las redes sociales. Dicho vídeo provocó la indignación de multitud de personas que no dudaron en hacérselo saber a la marca, inundando Twitter de críticas de expertos y usuarios.
@FamiliaNutriben rectifica y retira el anuncio de la cuchara #Nutrispoon . Esperamos que este aparato no llegue nunca a ver la luz y que la próxima vez que decidan lanzar un producto, además contar con ingenieros etc cuenten con #DietistasNutricionistas https://t.co/jFcsk2nBgj— Natalia Moragues DN (@MoraguesNatalia) 11 de marzo de 2018
Errar es humano, rectificar es de sabios. @FamiliaNutriben entra en razón y retira el vídeo de #Nutrispoon. Gracias por escucharnos a nosotros y a tantos otros @asolers @JulioBasulto_DN @gmcolli @carloscasabona @farmagemma @Ademandaorg @MoraguesNatalia y muchos más. Vigilaremos https://t.co/DdNB1tNKPN— Dos Pediatras en Casa (@2PediatrasNCasa) 11 de marzo de 2018
