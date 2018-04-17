Público
Público

TWITTER Twitter sufre un 'tropiezo' en todo el mundo

El popular servicio de micropublicaciones ha registrado problemas en su acceso desde primera hora de la tarde. prácticamente en todo el mundo y durante cerca de una hora.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Mapa de incidencias del servicio Twitter. | Downdetector.com

Mapa de incidencias del servicio Twitter a las 16:00, hora española. | Downdetector.com

Desde aproximadamente las 15:50 y hasta las 16:40, hora peninsular española, la popular red de microblogueo Twitter ha dado problemas de acceso en todo el mundo, sobre todo en su versión web.

La incidencia tuvo relativamente poco efecto en en acceso mediante la aplicación móvil o a través de TweetDeck, pese a que algunos usuarios reportaron problemas de acceso a través de esas vías.

A través de la página Downdetector puede apreciarse que los problemas de acceso al servicio parecen generalizados y globales. También en el sitio web Outrage.report puede comprobarse que el alcance de los problemas es planetario.

Etiquetas