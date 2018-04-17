Desde aproximadamente las 15:50 y hasta las 16:40, hora peninsular española, la popular red de microblogueo Twitter ha dado problemas de acceso en todo el mundo, sobre todo en su versión web.
La incidencia tuvo relativamente poco efecto en en acceso mediante la aplicación móvil o a través de TweetDeck, pese a que algunos usuarios reportaron problemas de acceso a través de esas vías.
Algunos usuarios tuvieron problemas esta mañana para enviar o ver Tweets. Ya esto ha sido resuelto. Sigue @TwitterSupport para anuncios y tips en inglés ⬇️ https://t.co/uxgSiSew7p— Twitter Ayuda (@TwitterAyuda) 17 de abril de 2018
A través de la página Downdetector puede apreciarse que los problemas de acceso al servicio parecen generalizados y globales. También en el sitio web Outrage.report puede comprobarse que el alcance de los problemas es planetario.
