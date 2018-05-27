Público
Público

Ultraderecha La Euskal Etxea de Madrid sufre un ataque fascista junto al Congreso de los Diputados

La Casa Vasca amanecía el jueves con pintadas en las que se leía "Fuera ETA" o "JFE" (Juventudes Falangistas de España), acompañadas del símbolo de la Falange, el yugo y las flechas, además de una silueta pintada en el suelo a modo de cadáver y manchas rojas en la puerta del edificio.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
casa-vasca-ataque

La Euskal Etxea de Madrid sufre un ataque fascista. / Twitter

La Euskal Etxea o Casa Vasca en Madrid amanecía este jueves 24 de mayo con varias pintadas fascistas en su fachada, según informa Cuarto Poder. En ellas podía leerse "Fuera ETA" o "JFE" (Juventudes Falangistas de España), y aparecía también el símbolo de la Falange, con el yugo y las flechas, además de una silueta pintada en el suelo a modo de cadáver y manchas rojas en la puerta del edificio.

El Hogar Vasco de Madrid es una asociación sin ánimo de lucro fundada a finales de la década de los 70 con el fin de otorgar a las personas vascas que residen en la capital, y también a los propios madrileños, un espacio de acercamiento sociocultural a las costumbres de Euskadi.

Además, el edificio que lo alberga está situado en la calle Jovellanos, prácticamente junto al Congreso de los Diputados, donde cuentan con una garita de Policía que tiene vigilancia las 24 horas.

Más tarde ese mismo día, trabajadores de la Euskal Etxea pretendían celebrar una concentración para denunciar la agresión sufrida por la asociación, pero medio centenar de neonazis impidieron su normal desarrollo, insultando y amenazando a los manifestantes.

Los trabajadores tuvieron que encerrarse en el edificio cerrando su portón de entrada, mientras los radicales propinaban golpes al mismo.

Al parecer, la Policía no intervino más que para disolver al primer grupo de neonazis, aunque posteriormente volvió a aparecer una veintena de ellos.

Etiquetas