La Universidad Complutense de Madrid celebra un año más los 'Cursos de Verano'. Como es habitual, constarán de varias jornadas y diferentes charlas sobre temas de diversa índole. Entre ellos, está programado un encuentro sobre 'El poder de la imagen en la comunicación y la literatura', en el que participará Chema Crespo, director general de Público.
Periodistas, escritores y artistas se reunirán en este curso para explicar la relación existente entre la imagen y la palabra. Crespo tendrá una intervención en solitario el día 10 de julio, a las 12h, en la sede de la universidad en San Lorenzo del Escorial. Allí hablará del fenómeno de las fake news en el periodismo digital y de cómo se enfrentan los medios a las noticias falsas para luchar contra la desinformación y reconstruir la credibilidad del periodismo.
A continuación, alrededor de las 16h, está prevista una mesa redonda en la que junto a Crespo participarán también el periodista Antonio San José y el actor Pepe Martín y que será moderada por José Manuel Carcasés, periodista y escritor. Bajo el título de '¿Una imagen o mil palabras?', el coloquio promete una participación recíproca y conversaciones activas entre de los alumnos presentes y los interventores.
Jornadas
Los Cursos de Verano de la Universidad Complutense tendrán lugar durante todo el mes de julio en las sedes del centro en San Lorenzo del Escorial y Madrid capital. Habrá desde el día 9 de julio, y en horarios diferenciados, una amplia oferta de jornadas sobre Comunicación, Instituciones, Salud, Ciencia o Humanidades.
Este curso cuenta con 25 alumnos matriculados, 13 de los cuales han sido becados por la Universidad Complutense. Todas las plazas están cubiertas. Aún así, el director de este encuentro ha querido invitar a aquellos que estén interesados en estas jornadas a que acudan como oyentes.
