La Universidad Rey Juan Carlos ha suspendido de sus funciones al director del Instituto de Derecho Público que coordinó el máster de Cristina Cifuentes, Enrique Álvarez Conde, según ha avanzado la propia universidad, que hoy celebra un Consejo de Gobierno en el que el rector, Javier Ramos, está informando de las medidas que está tomando la institución a raíz del escándalo.
Javier Ramos ha informado también de que la Universidad ha abierto un expediente disciplinario a la funcionaria que cambió las notas de la presidenta madrileña, Amelia Calonge, "por graves irregularidades detectadas" en la investigación abierta por la propia institución académica.
Según un comunicado de la URJC, el rector ha explicado al Consejo de Gobierno que "ante los indicios de la comisión de un delito de falsificación de documento público tipificado en los artículos 390 y siguientes del Código Penal" ha acordado suspender el procedimiento de información reservada que se había abierto y trasladar toda la documentación recopilada a la Fiscalía.
Ramos ha asegurado que "de dictarse sentencia firme reconociendo los hechos, se iniciarán los trámites pertinentes para la anulación" del título de máster de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid.
No obstante, la suspensión del procedimiento de información reservada interna, según la nota de la URJC, no impedirá proseguir la investigación de todo lo relacionado con el Instituto de Derecho Público y particularmente "en cuanto a la implementación del Máster Universitario de Derecho Público del Estado Autonómico", el que la presidenta madrileña obtuvo con notas falsificadas.
La URJC también ha puesto en marcha auditorías de todas las actividades relacionadas con los institutos y centros propios de la universidad con el objetivo de "verificar que todos los procesos relacionados con la gestión académica y económica se llevan a cabo cumpliendo la legalidad vigente y la ética profesional".
