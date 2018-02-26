Público
Detenido un menor por manosear a una chica que hacía 'running' por el paseo marítimo de València

La afectada relató a la Policía Nacional que, mientras practicaba deporte, un grupo de chicos comenzó a gritarle comentarios obscenos, uno de ellos la siguió y aprovechó para tocarle el culo y la entrepierna.

Paseo marítimo de la playa de la Malvarrosa, València. / MAPS

La Policía Nacional ha detenido en València a un menor de edad como presunto autor de un delito de agresión sexual, tras manosear la entrepierna y dar una palmada en el culo a una chica que practicaba 'running' por el paseo marítimo, según ha informado la Jefatura Superior en un comunicado.

Los hechos ocurrieron en la noche de este pasado viernes y el 091 recibió el aviso de un establecimiento cercano a la zona. La afectada relató a los agentes que, mientras practicaba deporte, un grupo de chicos jóvenes comenzó a gritarle comentarios obscenos y a llamarle por el nombre que llevaba rotulado en la camiseta.

Posteriormente, mientras la joven iba de vuelta, pasó por el mismo lugar y el mismo grupo volvió a gritarle frases sexistas y ofensivas, aunque ella siguió su marcha. En ese momento se percató de que uno de los jóvenes la seguía y de que aprovechó la cercanía para darle una palmada en el culo y tocarle la entrepierna.

La víctima aumentó la velocidad y se alejó del lugar para dar el aviso una patrulla policial que había visto anteriormente por la zona.

Los policías localizaron al sospechoso y lo detuvieron como presunto autor de un delito de agresión sexual. El arrestado, menor de edad y sin antecedentes policiales, fue entregado a su madre tras prestar declaración y dar cuenta a Fiscalía de Menores.

