El Juzgado de Instrucción número 1 de València ha ordenado prisión provisional comunicada sin fianza para el hombre detenido el pasado domingo por la muerte de su madre y el apuñalamiento de la pareja de ésta en el barrio valenciano de Benimàmet.
El juez le imputa un delito de homicidio/asesinato y otro en grado de tentativa, según el Tribunal Superior de Justicia valenciano, que especifica que el presunto autor del crimen permanecerá hospitalizado bajo custodia policial hasta que reciba el alta médica.
Los hechos se produjeron la madrugada del pasado domingo en un domicilio del número 14 de la calle Gavarda, cuando, al parecer, el joven acuchilló a su madre e hirió de gravedad a la pareja de ésta y posteriormente se autolesionó con la misma arma.
El hombre fue detenido y puesto a disposición judicial el pasado martes.
