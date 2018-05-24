"Josep Miquel Arenas Beltrán, Valtonyc, ha sido condenado por la justicia española a tres años y medio de prisión por las letras de sus canciones. Pero ha decidido no renunciar a su arte y poner su caso al servicio de la lucha colectiva por los derechos fundamentales. Una lucha que no será gratuita. Él no baja la cabeza. Tú no le dejes solo".

Este texto se encuentra en el apartado 'donaciones' de la página web Ni un pas enrere, un "espacio popular" de apoyo "a la libertad de expresión y a los derechos fundamentales" que ha nacido este jueves y que permite realizar tanto donaciones económicas como escuchar y comprar el disco del rapero mallorquín.

El espacio ha sido lanzado desde el grupo de apoyo a Valtonyc y el dinero recaudado servirá para la lucha "por la libertad de expresión" del rapero mallorquín, tal y como ha podido confirmar este medio con el propio colectivo.

Coincidint amb el termini d'entrada a presó de Valtonyc, neix el web https://t.co/pwNRvI9OZ2, un espai de reivindicació de la llibertat d'expressió i els drets fonamentals i de suport econòmic a la lluita #freevaltonyc🤐 — Llibertat Valtonyc (@FreeValtonyc) May 24, 2018

La web nace el mismo día en el que se ha agotado el plazo que le dio la Audiencia Nacional para que ingresara en prisión y comenzara a cumplir la condena de tres años y medio que le impuso por los delitos de enaltecimiento del terrorismo, injurias a la Corona y amenazas. Este mismo jueves la Audiencia Nacional ha emitido una orden de detención internacional contra el rapero.