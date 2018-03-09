Público
Valtonyc Valtonyc saca nuevo disco, 'El Reincident', con la cara del rey Juan Carlos en la portada 

El rapero mallorquín fue condenado recientemente a tres años y medio de prisión por el Supremo por los delitos de enaltecimiento del terrorismo, injurias a la Corona y amenazas

Portada del nuevo disco de Valtonyc

El rapero Valtonyc, condenado a tres años y medio de cárcel por enaltecimiento del terrorismo, injurias a la Corona y amenazas, ha publicado este viernes un nuevo disco que lleva por título El reincident y en el que aparece el rey emérito Juan Carlos en la portada. El disco, de apenas 28 minutos, está disponible de manera gratuita en Youtube y Spotify

No obstante, no se trata de la primera canción que el cantante mallorquín saca a la luz desde que fuera condenado por el Supremo. Poco después de la condena el rapero subió a sus perfiles el tema Pido perdón, que ahora se integra en este nuevo disco. 

El Supremo condenó el pasado 20 de febrero a Valtonyc a tres años y medio de prisión al entender que las letras del joven mallorquín "no quedan amparados por la libertad de expresión o difusión de opinión" Josep Miquel Arenas, que así se llama el artista, alegó en el juicio que su rap es extremo, provocador, alegórico y simbólico. 

