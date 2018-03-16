Público
Público

Disturbios en Lavapiés Varios colectivos denuncian la brutalidad policial en Lavapiés

Un vídeo en el que se ve cómo la Policía golpea a una persona que está sola y, cuando cae al suelo, sigue golpeándola, alimenta las denuncias en las redes sociales contra la actuación de la Policía, quien por su parte asegura que desde el principio la presencia de "gente con palos y alzando barricadas".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Disturbios y quema de contenedores en Lavapiés. | JAVIER LIZÓN (EFE)

Disturbios y quema de contenedores en Lavapiés. | JAVIER LIZÓN (EFE)

Es uno de los vídeos más vistos en Twitter en esta mañana de viernes. En el mismo se puede ver cómo la Policia golpea a una persona que está sola y, cuando cae al suelo, sigue golpeándola. La escena ocurre en el barrio de Lavapiés de Madrid, donde el jueves por la noche se produjeron unos graves disturbios en protesta por la muerte de un mantero que huía de la Policía y que, presumiblemente, falleció de un infarto. Los disturbios se saldaron con seis personas detenidas, 20 heridos y numerosos destrozos en el mobiliario urbano. 

"Fue terrible, hubo, peleas, tiros, la gente corriendo; dejaron a un chico tirado, que mi marido pensó que lo habían matado; los contenedores ardiendo; tiraban pelotas de goma...", los testimonios de una vecina demuestran que lo que vivió en las calles del barrio madrileño fueron una auténtica batalla campal

El vídeo que circula en las redes sociales ha servido a muchos colectivos vecinales y sociales para denunciar en Twitter la brutalidad policial empleada contra las personas que protestaban. También piden que se investigue las causas de la muerte del mantero. 

Por su parte, fuentes policiales señalan que la concentración de personas impedía al furgón que trasladaba el cadáver del mantero y destacan la presencia de "gente con palos y alzando barricadas".

Etiquetas