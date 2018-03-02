La revista Donne, Chiesa, mondo del diario vaticano L'Osservatore Romano recoge hoy un artículo en el que se aborda el trabajo "casi" gratuito que las monjas desempeñan para la alta jerarquía de la Iglesia Católica. El artículo de esta publicación mensual, firmado por Marie-Lucile Kubacki, aborda el tema de las monjas que ofrecen servicios domésticos a obispos y cardenales y recoge el testimonio de algunas religiosas bajo anonimato.
Sor María, por ejemplo, llegó a Roma desde hace veinte años y en la actualidad acoge a religiosas de todo el mundo que en las estancias de la Santa Sede, denuncia, viven "en situación de servicio doméstico decididamente poco reconocido". "Algunas, al servicio del hombre de la Iglesia, se levantan al alba para preparar el desayuno y se van a dormir una vez que la cena ha sido servida, la casa ordenada y la colada lavada y planchada", explica la fuente.
Y agrega: "En este tipo de servicio las religiosas no tienen un horario preciso y regulado, como los laicos, y su retribución es aleatoria, a menudo muy modesta". La religiosa citada en el artículo lamenta que esas monjas "raramente son invitadas a sentarse a la mesa en la que sirven".
Sor María ve, según los testimonios que conoce, que estos hechos "suscitan en algunas de ellas una rebelión interna muy fuerte" porque sienten "una profunda frustración" pero "tienen miedo de hablar porque detrás de todo puede haber historias muy complejas".
Por ejemplo, en el caso de religiosas de África, Asia o América Latina, puede que sus congregaciones hayan corrido con el gasto de cuidar a familiares enfermos o hayan financiado sus estudios. "Estas monjas se sienten en deuda, comprometidas, y entonces callan", reconoce.
En el artículo se reconoce que la situación de las religiones "no se trata sólo de dinero", sino que el problema "más grande" reside en el reconocimiento de su labor.
"Muchas religiosas tienen la sensación de que se hace mucho para revalorizar las vocaciones masculinas pero muy poco por las femeninas", se indica.
