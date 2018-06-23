Vinnie Paul, fundador de banda de heavy metal Pantera y batería de Damageplan, ha muerto a los 54 años. La funesta noticia la ha dado su representante a través de un comunicado, aunque no ha aclarado la causa del fallecimiento del artista estadounidense.

Una de las primeras reacciones ha sido la de Pantera, de la que Paul fue fundador y también batería. "Vincent Paul Abbott alias Vinnie Paul ha muerto. Paul es conocido por su trabajo como batería de las formaciones Pantera y Hellyeah", expresa en Facebook.

Así mismo, confirman las declaraciones del representante del músico al asegurar que todavía "no hay más detalles" de su fallecimiento. Por último, desde el conjunto musical han pedido que se respete la privacidad de la familia "durante este duelo".

Paul fundó, junto a su hermano Darrell, la mítica banda de heavy metal Pantera en 1981, un grupo que consiguió gran éxito bajo la voz de Phil Anselmo. Prueba de su triunfo son las cuatro nominaciones a los Grammy y la inclusión de nueve de sus álbumes en la reputada lista musical Billboard 200, incluido Far Beyond Drive (1994).

Tras la desaparición de Pantera en 2003, los hermanos Abbott crearon Damageplan en el mismo año. Sin embargo, este periodo fue algo más trágico debido a que el hermano de Paul murió en un concierto en Columbus, Ohio, después de recibir un disparo.

La última aventura de Paul fue en Hellyeah, donde actualmente ejercía de batería desde 2006. El gran recorrido profesional del músico se debe en parte a sus influencias, de las que habló en OnlineDrummer en mayo: "Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Kiss, Van Halen, todas mis bandas favoritas tenían un gran ritmo en su música".

