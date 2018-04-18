Público
Violación Málaga Las primeras pruebas de ADN exculpan a los nueve militares acusados de violar a una soldado en un cuartel de Málaga

El abogado de la soldado que denunció la agresión sexual en grupo cree que este resultado genético demuestra que "alguien de fuera entró en el cuartel"

El cuartel de Bobadilla (Málaga).

Las pruebas de ADN realizadas a nueve militares del acuartelamiento de Bobadilla (Málaga) por la violación grupal denunciada por una soldado han resultado negativas, según ha confirmado este martes su abogado, Javier Rincón.

El letrado ha explicado, en declaraciones a Antena 3, que las pruebas realizadas a los militares no coinciden con los restos de semen hallados en las medias de la víctima, que denunció haber sido agredida sexualmente después de haber sido drogada en un bar en el que celebraba una fiesta junto a sus compañeros.

El abogado cree que este resultado genético demuestra que "alguien de fuera entró en el cuartel". "El dato objetivo es que alguien entró al cuartel y depositado material genético en el panti contra la voluntad de mi clienta", ha sostenido.

La soldado está "muy afligida" por este resultado de ADN, según ha revelado el abogado, que cree que "se podría hacer más y mejor de lo que se está haciendo" por esclarecer el suceso.

El letrado ha insistido en que la agresión sexual tuvo que tener lugar dentro del acuartelamiento, ya que hay compañeros que la vieron salir del bar y uno de ellos la acompañó a la instalación militar, la ayudó a cambiarse y la metió en la cama. "Hasta que ella tiene memoria no recuerda ningún episodio sexual", ha enfatizado.

