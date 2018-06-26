Público
Violación múltiple Cuatro detenidos por drogar y violar a una menor en Gran Canaria

Los acusados de la presunta violación múltiple se hacen llamar 'La Nueva Manada'. 

Una joven protesta durante una concentración contra la puesta en libertad provisional de los cinco condenados de La Manada. EFE/Kai Försterling/Archivo

El Cuerpo Nacional de Policía ha detenido a cuatro hombres a los que se acusa de haber drogado y violado a una menor en el sur de Gran Canaria. Los acusados de la presunta violación múltiple se hacen llamar La Nueva Manada, según ha informa Canariasahora.es.

Por el momento, no han transcendido más detalles sobre los hechos ni sobre el grado de participación en ellos que se atribuye a cada uno de los detenidos. No obstante, según el medio canario, la acción habría sido grabada con un móvil.

Está previsto que los cuatro arrestados pasen mañana, miércoles, a disposición del Juzgado de Instrucción número 2 de San Bartolomé de Tirajana, que se encuentra de guardia en ese partido judicial.

Consultado por Efe, el portavoz de la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Canarias ha declinado ofrecer ningún dato sobre estas detenciones.

