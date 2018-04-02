Público
Público

Violencia machista Absuelta una madre acusada de denuncia falsa tras negarse a entregar a su hija al padre condenado por maltrato

La mujer se negó a entregar la custodia al padre de la menor de 12 años -condenado por violencia de género en 2008- e interpuso una denuncia por abusos sexuales a la niña, por la que abrieron diligencias previas al considerarla falsa.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Palacio de la Justicia de Talavera de la Reina, Toledo. / Google Maps

Palacio de la Justicia de Talavera de la Reina, Toledo. / Google Maps

La talaverana Susana Guerrero ha sido finalmente absuelta de los delitos de denuncia falsa y simulación de delito tras una denuncia interpuesta por abusos sexuales contra el padre de su hija de 12 años -condenado en firme por violencia de género en 2008-, por la que se enfrentaba a una petición de dos años de cárcel por parte de la Fiscalía.

Según el fallo del juzgado, se absuelve igualmente a la madre biológica de la niña, Filomena Rodríguez, declarándose de oficio las costas procesales.

Fue el Juzgado de Instrucción número 1 de Talavera de la Reina (Toledo) quien iniciara nuevas diligencias previas contra Susana Guerrero, la madre talaverana que se negó a entregar la custodia de su hija, por un presunto delito de "denuncia falsa" contra el padre por supuestos abusos sexuales hacia la menor.

Se solicitaron diligencias previas, por procedimiento abreviado, por la denuncia presentada el 15 de marzo de 2013 contra el padre de la niña, tanto por parte de Susana Guerrero como por la madre biológica de ésta, Filomena Rodríguez.

Etiquetas