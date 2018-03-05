La Sección Séptima de la Audiencia Provincial de Alicante, con sede en Elche, ha condenado a un hombre a 21 años de prisión por el asesinato y la violación de su mujer en agosto de 2014 en Orihuela. La condena surge en aplicación del veredicto de culpabilidad dictado por un jurado.
Además, según la sentencia del pasado 22 de febrero dada a conocer este lunes por el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunitat Valenciana (TSJCV), se le imponen cinco años de libertad vigilada a partir de su puesta en libertad y se le prohíbe acercarse a los dos hijos de la víctima y a la madre de la víctima a menos de un kilómetro durante diez años.
Asimismo, se le impone una indemnización para cada hijo de 110.242 euros y para la madre de la víctima de 9.600 euros por los perjuicios ocasionados.
En el momento de los hechos, el hombre padecía un trastorno de personalidad mixto con rasgos disociales y paranoides, un trastorno por consumo de drogas abusivo de nueve años y varios cuadros psicóticos que habían requerido su ingreso psiquiátrico.
Los hechos se produjeron el 4 de agosto de 2014 cuando se inició una discusión porque el condenado creía que la víctima había tenido relaciones sexuales con su hermano.
Por ello, después de que ella se acostara, el hombre desmontó una mancuerna, un aparato de pesas, para que quedara en forma de martillo y dio un golpe en la cabeza a la víctima.
La mujer quedó aturdida, y él la violó. Cuando terminó, la golpeó repetidamente hasta la muerte. Se lavó, salió a la calle y llamó desde una cabina, pese a tener móvil, al servicio de emergencia aunque sin dar datos. Huyó hasta Murcia, donde fue detenido al día siguiente.
