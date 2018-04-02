Público
Público

Violencia machista Cuatro encapuchados violan a una mujer en el asalto a su casa en Murcia

La mujer fue trasladada a un centro hospitalario para su exploración por el médico forense. Los individuos golpearon también al marido y se llevaron joyas y dinero. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una patrulla de la Policía Nacional. ARCHIVO

Una patrulla de la Policía Nacional. ARCHIVO

Una mujer fue violada este domingo por la noche durante el asalto a su casa en la urbanización Altorreal, en Molina de Segura (Murcia), por cuatro encapuchados que golpearon también al marido y se llevaron joyas y dinero, según han informado este lunes a Efe fuentes de la Policía Local.

Los hechos se produjeron alrededor de la una de la mañana, según los investigadores, en esta urbanización situada entre los términos municipales de Murcia y Molina de Segura.

Las mismas fuentes han precisado que la mujer fue trasladada a un centro hospitalario para su exploración por el médico forense.

Se investiga la relación de este asalto con otros dos producidos en la vecina urbanización de Montepríncipe a las 22.00 y 22.30 horas de ayer, respectivamente, con la participación también, al parecer, de cuatro personas que cubrían su rostro.

Agentes de la comisaría de Policía de Molina de Segura han asumido la investigación de los tres asaltos y buscan desde anoche a los cuatro encapuchados. 

Etiquetas