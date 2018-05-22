Un hombre de 45 años y nacionalidad española ha sido detenido en la localidad de Alcobendas por cometer presuntamente un delito de agresión sexual a una mujer en silla de ruedas con discapacidad física y psíquica.
Según han confirmado fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de Policía, el arresto tuvo lugar el pasado 14 de mayo en esta localidad por parte de la Unidad adscrita a los Juzgados de Plaza Castilla y la Fiscalía de Madrid tras organizar un dispositivo específico para la detención de este hombre.
A su vez, fuentes policiales han señalado que el arrestado tiene múltiples antecedentes policiales por robo, delitos contra el patrimonio, tráfico de drogas y agresión sexual, entre otros.
La familia de la víctima presentó una denuncia ante los juzgados de Plaza Castilla nada más conocer que la mujer, de 55 años, pudo ser violada.
Según ha adelantado el diario El Confidencial, el detenido aprovechó para abordar a la mujer (con una discapacidad física y psíquica del 85%) cuando se dirigía sola a la casa de una vecina y no había nadie en la calle.
