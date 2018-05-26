La Policía Nacional ha detenido en el distrito de Patraix de València a un hombre de 39 años por presuntamente dejar inconsciente a su mujer en casa después de agredirla e intentar asfixiarla con una almohada, en presencia de sus dos hijos menores de edad. El sospechoso se fue del domicilio mientras la víctima seguía inconsciente, informa la Jefatura Superior en un comunicado.
El 091 recibió el aviso de que la mujer había sido agredida por su marido en un inmueble de la plaza Colonia Española de México de València. Los agentes encontraron a la afectada nerviosa y atemorizada, con hematomas visibles y acompañada por sus dos hijos.
La mujer manifestó a los policías que, momentos antes, su marido le había propinado numerosas patadas por todo el cuerpo para posteriormente tirarla en la cama e intentar asfixiarla con una almohada, hasta que perdió el conocimiento. Cuando volvió en sí, comprobó que ya no estaba en casa y llamó a la Policía.
Ante su estado, los efectivos solicitaron un indicativo sanitario para que la trasladara a un centro de salud y fuera asistida de las lesiones que presentaba.
Mientras la víctima era tratada, otra patrulla localizó al sospechoso por las inmediaciones de la vivienda. El hombre fue detenido como presunto autor de un delito de malos tratos en el ámbito familiar.
El arrestado, con antecedentes policiales, ya ha pasado a disposición judicial por estos hechos.
