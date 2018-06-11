La Guardia Civil ha detenido a un hombre como presunto autor de un delito de abusos sexuales a cuatro trabajadoras de una finca agrícola localizada en Corrales, en el término municipal de Aljaraque (Huelva).
Según ha informado la Guardia Civil, la detención se llevó a cabo el pasado 7 junio después de que las trabajadoras, todas ellas españolas, denunciaran haber sido objeto de dichos abusos.
El detenido por estos hechos es un manijero —capataz de una cuadrilla de trabajadores— de dicha finca dedicada a la producción de arándanos.
Las diligencias instruidas han sido remitidas al Juzgado de Instrucción número 5 de Huelva
Esta detención se produce en mitad de la polémica por las denuncias de trabajadoras marroquíes en el campo onubense, en la campaña de la recogida de la fresa, que se ven desamparadas ante los abusos sexuales y laborales que, según ellas, sufren.
El Sindicato Andaluz de Trabajadores (SAT) denunciaba recientemente la explotación de las trabajadoras migrantes que recolectan las fresas en las plantaciones de Huelva. No lo hacía sólo por las condiciones laborales, que definió como “infrahumanas”, sino también por los abusos y la explotación sexual que, según alertaba el sindicato, sufren estas trabajadoras. Muy pocas pueden denunciar: no están en su país, su trabajo peligra y se encuentran desamparadas, pese al apoyo que suscitó el hecho de que su problema se hiciera visible.
No obstante, ni los productores, ni las organizaciones que trabajan en la zona, ni las administraciones locales reconocen que exista un problema o al menos, afirman no conocer casos o tener datos que corroboren que existen abusos habituales.
