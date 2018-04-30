La Policía ha detenido en Burgos a un hombre de 36 años como presunto autor del asesinato de su expareja, una mujer de 34 años, tras propinarle una paliza.
Según han informado fuentes policiales, la agresión se produjo sobre las 1:30 horas del domingo cerca de un bar, en el barrio de Gamonal, cuando el hombre y la chica mantuvieron una discusión y él le propinó una paliza.
Poco después, unas personas se encontraron en las inmediaciones de este local a la mujer , S.P.M, tirada en el suelo, entre los coches, tras haber sufrido una brutal paliza y con graves heridas por lo que fue trasladada al hospital universitario de Burgos, donde tras recibir asistencia, falleció.
El hombre fue detenido poco después por agentes de la Policía Nacional y se encuentra en dependencias policiales a la espera de que se le tome declaración.
Durante la mañana del lunes se celebrará en Burgos una concentración en repulsa por este caso de violencia machista.
Con la mujer de Burgos son ya diez las asesinadas en lo que va de año a consecuencia de la violencia machista, según la estadística del ministerio de Sanidad, Servicios Sociales e Igualdad.
