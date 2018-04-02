La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un vecino de Sevilla de 39 años de edad tras agredir presuntamente a su exmujer, provocándole lesiones en los brazos y cortes en los tendones de las dos manos, por las que se encuentra ingresada en el hospital Virgen del Rocío de la capital andaluza.
Fuentes policiales han informado de que la detención se ha realizado a las 19.00 horas de este lunes, cuando el detenido. F.J.G.L., se encontraba oculto en la casa de un familiar en la calle Cigüeña de la capital sevillana, en el barrio de Los Pajaritos.
Allí había acudido a esconderse tras los hechos, que se han producido esta misma mañana en la casa donde vive la mujer, en la calle Sauce de la barriada de Torreblanca, a donde el detenido habría accedido a pesar de la orden de alejamiento que pesa sobre él con respecto a su exmujer.
Durante la agresión, la mujer ha sufrido diversas contusiones, aunque las heridas más graves las tiene en las manos, con los tendones seccionados, al parecer, con un cuchillo.
Se encuentra a la espera de ser operada para que se intente recuperar la movilidad en ambas manos con normalidad, según las mismas fuentes.
Al detenido se le imputan delitos de homicidio en grado de tentativa y quebrantamiento de medida cautelar, tras ser detenido por efectivos de la Unidad de Familia y Mujer de la Policía Nacional en la capital sevillana, que le buscaron desde que fue recibida la denuncia a primera hora de la mañana de este lunes.
