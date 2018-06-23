Un hombre ha sido detenido como presunto autor de un delito de violencia machista por agredir a su pareja delante de sus dos hijos menores de edad, en el barrio zaragozano de Jesús, según ha informado la Policía Local.
Sobre las 00.15 horas de este sábado, el presunto agresor, de 41 años, ha sido arrestado y puesto a disposición judicial después de golpear a su pareja sentimental en presencia de sus dos hijos. La agresión se ha producido en el interior del domicilio familiar.
