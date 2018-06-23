Público
Violencia Machista Detenido un hombre por agredir a su pareja delante de sus dos hijos menores

El presunto autor del delito de violencia machista ha sido arrestado y puesto a disposición judicial tras haber golpeado a su pareja sentimental en Zaragoza.

016

016, teléfono de atención contra la violencia machista.

Un hombre ha sido detenido como presunto autor de un delito de violencia machista por agredir a su pareja delante de sus dos hijos menores de edad, en el barrio zaragozano de Jesús, según ha informado la Policía Local.

Sobre las 00.15 horas de este sábado, el presunto agresor, de 41 años, ha sido arrestado y puesto a disposición judicial después de golpear a su pareja sentimental en presencia de sus dos hijos. La agresión se ha producido en el interior del domicilio familiar.

