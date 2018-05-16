Un hombre de 29 años ha sido detenido en Alicante acusado de haber intentado matar con unas tijeras a su pareja cuando la víctima cuidaba a dos menores en una vivienda donde trabajaba, tras lo cual la llevó contra su voluntad al domicilio de él, donde la encerró en una de las habitaciones hasta que fue rescatada por la Policía Nacional.
Este nuevo caso de violencia machista, del que ha informado este miércoles la Comisaría Provincial en un comunicado, ocurrió el pasado viernes por la tarde y el arrestado, de origen colombiano, cuenta con "antecedentes policiales por hechos similares".
El detenido, a quien se le imputan los delitos de tentativa de homicidio, malos tratos y detención ilegal, ha pasado a disposición del Juzgado de Instrucción número 5 de Alicante, que ha decretado su inmediato ingreso en prisión.
Por su parte, la víctima sufrió una herida de arma blanca en el brazo izquierdo al intentar defenderse del agresor y, una vez liberada por los agentes, fue trasladada al Hospital General de Alicante para ser asistida.
El suceso se produjo en el domicilio donde la mujer trabajaba cuidando a dos menores, cuando la propietaria de la vivienda y tía de ambos niños estaba ausente.
Cuando ésta última llegó al piso observó que la víctima sangraba abundantemente por su brazo izquierdo y que de repente apareció desde detrás de una de las puertas el presunto agresor, quien cogió violentamente del brazo a su pareja y se la llevó de allí contra su voluntad, informa la nota de prensa.
La dueña de la casa donde sucedió el intento de homicidio llamó a la Sala Operativa 091 de la Policía Nacional para alertar de lo ocurrido y los agentes que acudieron inmediatamente al lugar encontraron la vivienda totalmente revuelta y comprobaron que aún permanecían allí los dos menores a los que cuidaba la víctima.
Los policías averiguaron el domicilio del presunto agresor donde se personaron en escasos minutos y hallaron a la víctima encerrada en una de las habitaciones pidiendo auxilio y con una herida de corte en su brazo izquierdo. Una vez liberada fue evacuada al citado centro hospitalario para ser atendida.
Los agentes de la Brigada Provincial de Seguridad Ciudadana Judicial y de la Comisaría de Distrito Centro de Alicante apresaron al hombre por los delitos de tentativa de homicidio, malos tratos y detención ilegal.
