Un pastor de Castrogonzalo (Zamora) se encuentra detenido en dependencias de la Guardia Civil de Benavente por su supuesta implicación en el crimen de una vecina de la localidad cuyo cuerpo sin vida fue encontrado con signos de violencia esta madrugada en un terraplén. El hombre se encuentra detenido desde pasadas las tres de la tarde, según han confirmado a Efe fuentes de la Subdelegación del Gobierno en Zamora, que han precisado que los investigadores disponen de 72 horas como máximo antes de decidir si el detenido pasa a disposición judicial o es puesto en libertad.
El subdelegado del Gobierno en Zamora, Jerónimo García Bermejo, informó horas antes de que ese vecino del municipio iba a ser interrogado, aunque mostró su prudencia porque se le iba a tomar declaración debido a que "por su actividad habitual se encontraba en el entorno". En ese primer momento, el subdelegado matizó que al hombre se le tomaba declaración para obtener información y no porque "fuera objeto de señalamiento o acusación".
A lo largo de la mañana, agentes del grupo de criminalística de la Guardia Civil han realizado indagaciones tanto en el domicilio del sospechoso como en una nave que tiene próxima a la vivienda de la víctima. La mujer fallecida, Leticia Rosino Andrés, de 32 años, fue vista por última vez con vida ayer por la tarde, cuando salió a dar un paseo por el entorno del municipio, como hacía habitualmente.
Sobre las seis de la tarde se denunció su desaparición y se inició su búsqueda, que dio resultado de madrugada cuando el cuerpo de la joven fue hallado con signos evidentes de violencia y golpes en la cara y el cráneo.
