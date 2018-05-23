Público
Violencia machista Detenidos dos hombres acusados de violar a una joven en Barcelona

La mujer denunció que los dos hombres la violaron cuando estaba drogada. Los acusados la llevaran a su casa tras invitarla a copas en una discoteca.

Agente de la Policía Nacional. EUROPA PRESS

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido a dos hombres por violar presuntamente a una joven en Barcelona. Los acusados ya han ingresado en prisión provisional por orden judicial.

Según han informado fuentes policiales, la mujer denunció ante los Mossos que había sido violada por dos hombres la madrugada del pasado 19 de abril, por lo que se inició una investigación que permitió detener a los dos sospechosos, ambos de nacionalidad brasileña, el pasado 9 de mayo.

El juez de guardia acordó al día siguiente enviar a prisión a los dos detenidos, acusados de un delito de agresión sexual.

Según ha informado El Periódico, la mujer denunció que los dos hombres la violaron cuando estaba drogada, después de que la llevaran a su casa tras invitarla a copas en una discoteca de Barcelona.

La víctima denunció que uno de los acusados la agarró por el cuello para forzarla y que el otro la atacó cuando le pidió auxilio tras la primera agresión sexual.

