Un hombre ha asesinado presuntamente a su pareja, una mujer de 24 años y madre de dos niñas de 2 y 3 años este sábado en Lepe (Huelva). La mujer había presentado denuncia por malos tratos y el agresor tenía una orden de alejamiento, según han confirmado fuentes del Ayuntamiento. La joven llevaba cuatro años viviendo en la localidad onubense y tenía dos hijas con el supuesto asesino.
La Guardia Civil ha confirmado presunto autor, de 33 años, está siendo buscado desde primera hora de la mañana tras ser encontrado el cuerpo de la joven con varias heridas de arma blanca en el suelo de la casa, después de avisar una vecina al 112 de que un hombre había matado a una mujer en su calle, al sur de la localidad.
La joven no tiene familia en la localidad y, aunque el presunto asesino tiene cuatro hermanos y algún familiar más, los servicios sociales se han hecho cargo de las menores y se ha activado un protocolo de acogida urgente para que cuanto antes se encarguen de ellas una familia y estén aisladas de todo el proceso de investigación. La intención es que las niñas ya estén en una vivienda en acogida hoy mismo y se mantengan en ella el mayor tiempo posible.
De forma paralela, la consejería de Igualdad ha activado de manera inmediata el Servicio de Apoyo Psicológico en Crisis para Hijas e Hijos de Mujeres Víctimas Mortales de Violencia de Género con el fin de ofrecer de manera gratuita e inmediata atención psicológica de urgencia a la familia y el entorno.
En un comunicado, la consejera de Igualdad y Políticas Sociales, María José Sánchez Rubio, y la directora del Instituto Andaluz de la Mujer (IAM), Elena Ruiz, han mostrado “su horror y repulsa” ante este asesinato machista.
Además han recordado que la violencia machista es un problema social ”de primera magnitud que debe erradicarse desde su base, el patriarcado, desmontando el machismo y manteniendo tolerancia cero ante cualquier nivel de discriminación contra las mujeres”.
Con este ya serían 20 los asesinatos machistas perpetrados en lo que va de 2018, según cifras oficiales, que contabilizan aquellos en los que el asesino mantenía o había mantenido una relación con la víctima. En total, son 48 los feminicidios ejecutados en España en lo que va de año, según Feminicidio.net.
