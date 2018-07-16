Un hombre de 60 años ha asesinado presuntamente a su mujer y a sus dos hijas, de tres y seis años, en el municipio de La Orotava (Tenerife). Posteriormente, el padre se ha quitado la vida, según apuntan fuentes policiales recogidas por varios medios.
Los cadáveres de las cuatro personas han sido localizados en su vivienda de este municipio del norte de la isla canaria, donde agentes de la Policía Judicial de la Guardia Civil investigan lo ocurrido.
No obstante, según los primeros indicios de la Guardia Civil apuntan que los cadáveres hallados no tienen signos violentos, han informado a EFE fuentes de la investigación.
(Habrá ampliación)
