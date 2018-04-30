La vivienda de una mujer de la localidad valenciana de Albal resultó completamente calcinada en un nuevo caso de violencia machista. El autor del incendio fue su exmarido quien, según medios locales, prendió fuego con un líquido inflamable a la puerta del piso a media tarde del domingo.
Levante-EMV informa de que sobre el agresor pesa una orden de alejamiento de su exmujer, al existir denuncias por malos tratos; el hombre incluso había amenazado anteriormente con quemar la vivienda.
Afortunadamente ni la mujer ni la hija, fruto de matrimonio ya disuelto, resultaron heridas ya que no se encontraban en la vivienda en el momento del incendio, que quedó completamente calcinada. El fuego también afectó a la fachada y a algunas viviendas colindantes.
Según el citado medio, que cita “fuentes de toda solvencia”, el presunto autor acudió a la vivienda con una garrafa repleta de líquido inflamable, roció la puerta, le prendió fuego y huyó. Tras una pequeña explosión, comenzó el incendio que arrasó el interior del domicilio y llegó incluso a afectar a la fachada de la finca.
