El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha suscrito este viernes su adhesión a la iniciativa de las Naciones Unidas 'Ciudades Seguras y Espacios Públicos Seguros', que pretende, entre otros objetivos, cambiar en la sociedad "la visión machista de que la mujer es un objeto sexual y que el hombre puede hacer lo que quiera con ella".
Así lo ha expresado la directora de este programa de la ONU, Mariana Albaesa, quien ha participado junto con la alcaldesa madrileña, Manuela Carmena, en una reunión con representantes de ONU Mujeres, organización dedicada a promover la igualdad de género y empoderamiento de las mujeres.
Carmena ha destacado la experiencia y la capacidad pedagógica del programa de la ONU y ha dicho que el Ayuntamiento colaborará con sus programas al proyecto.
Además, la alcaldesa le ha pedido a la representante del programa de la ONU que asista a la segunda edición del Foro Mundial sobre las Violencias Urbanas y Educación por la Convivencia y la Paz que celebrará Madrid en una fecha aún no anunciada.
Según Carmena, el Ayuntamiento madrileño persigue el objetivo de obtener el "compromiso de los alcaldes" para "fijar normas y pautas de educación que disuelvan esas violencias en contra las mujeres en todas las ciudades del mundo".
En abril del año pasado, cuatrocientos representantes internacionales, un centenar de ellos alcaldes, acudieron durante varios días en Madrid al primer foro para la educación por la paz en busca de soluciones a los distintos tipos de violencias urbanas.
La alcaldesa madrileña ha dicho también que ha pedido al Gobierno formar parte de la Comisión estatal destinada a analizar los actos de violencia sexual.
Según Carmena, el Área que dirige en el Ayuntamiento la delegada de Política de Género y Diversidad, Celia Mayer, quiere contribuir en esta Comisión con el análisis del comportamiento social cuando hay asesinatos o actos violentos contra la mujer.
Mayer ha destacado el hecho de que el programa de la ONU "apela a los hombres a que revisen sus comportamientos y su forma de relacionarse con las mujeres". EFE
