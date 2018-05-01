Público
Violencia machista Prisión sin fianza para el detenido por matar a su expareja de una paliza en Burgos

El arrestado será investigado por un delito de homicidio, sin perjuicio de una ulterior calificación, y por un delito de quebrantamiento de orden de protección, ya que pesaba sobre él una orden de alejamiento.

Imagen del barro de Gamonal, en Burgos. Google Maps

El Juzgado de Instrucción Número 3 de Burgos ha ordenado este martes el ingreso en prisión, comunicada y sin fianza para el hombre de 36 años que fue detenido como supuesto autor de matar a su expareja de una paliza en Burgos.

El arrestado será investigado por un delito de homicidio, sin perjuicio de una ulterior calificación, y por un delito de quebrantamiento de orden de protección, han informado fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla y León (TSJCyL).

El Juzgado de Instrucción Numero 3 de Burgos, hoy en funciones de guardia, se ha inhibido en favor del Juzgado de Violencia sobre la Mujer de Burgos.

La víctima, S.P.M., de 34 años, murió sobre las 21.00 horas del pasado domingo en el Hospital Universitario de Burgos, después de que la madrugada anterior recibiera en la calle una paliza supuestamente a manos de su expareja sobre el que pesaba una orden de alejamiento, explicaron fuentes de la investigación tras el suceso.

Este martes, más de un centenar de personas, amigos, familiares y conocidos han despedido a la mujer en la capilla de la Funeraria San José de Burgos, donde se ha oficiado el funeral por la víctima.

