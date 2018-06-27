La magistrada del Juzgado de Violencia contra la Mujer número 1 de Zaragoza ha dictado este miércoles auto de prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza para el hombre que, en la madrugada de este lunes, asesinó a su pareja en el barrio zaragozano de Delicias.
El hombre pasó a disposición judicial este mismo miércoles y comenzó su declaración ante la magistrada a las 13.00 horas. Tras escuchar el relato de los hechos del detenido y al Ministerio Fiscal, la jueza ha decretado prisión provisional para el asesino confeso, de 40 años de edad, como presunto responsable de un delito de asesinato (artículo 139 del Código Penal) con la agravante de parentesco.
En el auto dictado a primera horas de la tarde la jueza solicita a la Policía Judicial el rastreo de los móviles de ambos por si puede suponer una posible aportación de nuevas pruebas a la causa.
Por el momento el juzgado sigue a la espera de recibir el informe anatómico forense con los resultados de la autopsia, han señalado fuentes judiciales.
A las 5.00 horas de este lunes, el autor del homicidio, de 40 años de edad, se entregaba de forma voluntaria en la Jefatura Superior, donde dijo que había matado a su pareja en la vivienda que ambos compartían en la calle Marcos Zapata.
Raquel D.P., de 37 años, es la primera mujer asesinada a manos de su pareja en Aragón en 2018. Se suma a las 16 que han fallecido a lo largo de este año en España, de las que solo en tres casos había denuncias previas.
En 2017, en la comunidad aragonesa, no hubo ninguna víctima mortal por violencia machista y tres en 2016, la última en el mes de julio de ese año.
Desde este lunes se han venido celebrando concentraciones de repulsa, como las convocadas por las Cortes de Aragón, el Ayuntamiento de Zaragoza y la Delegación del Gobierno en Aragón, además de la Universidad de Zaragoza.
