Violencia machista Prisión provisional para el presunto autor del atropello mortal de su pareja en la A-5

El hombre de 41 años fue detenido el pasado domingo en una vivienda de Vallecas por un delito de homicidio doloso en el ámbito de violencia de género.

Detención del autor mortal del atropello. GUARDIA CIVIL

La jueza responsable del Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción nº 1 de Torrijos (Toledo), con competencia en materia de violencia de género, ha decretado para S.A.M. prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza, como presunto autor de la muerte de su mujer.

El hombre, al que se le imputa de forma provisional como presunto autor de un delito de homicidio, ha sido puesto a disposición judicial tras ser detenido por su relación con la muerte de una mujer, D.V.S., ocurrida el pasado 24 de marzo en las inmediaciones de la A-5, a la altura de la localidad toledana de Santa Cruz del Retamar.

Según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla-La Mancha en un comunicado, en este presunto caso de violencia de género no constaban denuncias previas por malos tratos. El procedimiento continúa instruyéndose en sede judicial.

El hombre fue detenido el pasado domingo en una vivienda de Vallecas por un delito de homicidio doloso en el ámbito de violencia de género.

El detenido se encontraba en requisitoria desde que atropelló de forma intencionada a su pareja, D.V.S., de 41 años, causándole la muerte.

La operación llevada a cabo por la Guardia Civil se saldaba también con dos detenciones más de dos hombres que acompañaban al presunto homicida en el momento del arresto, por un presunto delito de encubrimiento.

