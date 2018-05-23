El Parlamento sueco ha aprobado este miércoles una reforma legal que permitirá considerar violación cualquier acto sexual si no ha existido un consentimiento expreso verbal o gestual.
"El límite para considerar acto punible la participación en una actividad sexual es si es voluntaria o no. Ya no será necesario usar violencia o amenazas o aprovecharse de la situación especialmente vulnerable de la víctima para que sea considerada violación", consta en la propuesta de ley, que entrará en vigor el próximo 1 de julio.
La reforma legal implica además la creación de dos nuevos delitos, violación imprudente y ataque sexual imprudente, con una pena máxima de cuatro años de prisión.
La condena mínima para violación grave y violación grave contra niños pasa de cuatro a cinco años.
La reforma, presentada hace varios meses por el Gobierno sueco, había recibido en su fase inicial críticas de varias instancias, entre ellas el Consejo Legislativo, que consideraba imprecisa la cuestión de la voluntariedad, lo que obligó a introducir modificaciones.
Amnistía Internacional (AI) señaló en un comunicado que la aprobación de la nueva ley supone "una enorme victoria" para los derechos de las activistas suecas.
"Este cambio legal convertirá a Suecia solo en el décimo país en Europa que reconoce que el sexo sin consentimiento es violación. La mayoría de países aún define la violación basándose en la fuerza física, la amenaza y la coerción", dijo Anna Blus, experta en derechos humanos de esa ONG.
