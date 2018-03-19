La Junta Electoral Central ha publicado modificado las razones justificadas para ausentarse en una Mesa Electoral para incluir la situación de las víctimas de violencia de género, que podrán eludir esta obligación cuando tengan una orden de alejamiento en su favor respecto del agresor y éste pertenezca al mismo colegio electoral.
Se trata de la Instrucción 1/2018 que publica este lunes el Boletín Oficial del Estado y que establece una nueva interpretación de los impedimentos y excusas justificadas para los cargos de Presidente y Vocal de las Mesas Electorales fijados en la Ley Orgánica del Régimen General Electoral (LOREG).
Conforme explica la resolución, la modificación se adopta a instancias del Institut Català de les Dones, que sugirió a la Junta Electoral Central que se contemplase como excusa justificada la condición de víctima de violencia de género con orden de alejamiento vigente respecto al agresor que se encuentre censado en su mismo Colegio electoral.
La Junta responde con la incorporación de un nuevo punto a la lista de razones que justifican las ausencias y que ahora pasan a ser ocho: "La condición, debidamente acreditada, de víctima de un delito, declarado o presunto, en razón del cual se haya dictado una resolución judicial que permanezca en vigor, por la que se imponga una pena o medida cautelar de prohibición de aproximación, cuando el condenado o investigado destinatario de dicha prohibición figure inscrito en el Censo correspondiente a alguna de las Mesas del Colegio electoral al que pertenezca la Mesa de la que deba formar parte la personasolicitante", establece.
En la actualidad, están exentos de formar parte de las mesas electorales los mayores de 65 y menores de 70, las personas con discapacidad que la aleguen como impedimento, las personas con incapacidad permanente absoluta y gran invalidez, quienes estén de baja médica, las embarazadas de más de seis meses de gestación o las mujeres de baja maternal, los reos o internos de centros psiquiátricos y quienes hayan formado parte de una Mesa Electoral al menos tres veces en los diez años anteriores.
