Público
Público

Violencia sexual La jueza prohíbe a 'La Manada' acercarse a la víctima de Pozoblanco por haber "indicios de criminalidad suficientes"

Dicta una orden de alejamiento de 500 metros de la joven a cuatro miembros del grupo, les prohíbe cualquier tipo de comunicación con la víctima y advierte que su incumplimiento está penado con la cárcel. El auto fue dictado el mismo día en que los cinco salían en libertad bajo fianza.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
'La Manada'

Cuatro de los miembros de 'La Manada' tienen prohibido acercarse a menos de 500  metros de la víctima de Pozoblanco En Córdoba.

La jueza del juzgado de primera instancia número 1 de Pozoblanco (Córdoba) ha emitido una orden de alejamiento a cuatro de los miembros de La Manada, que están siendo investigados por un delito a la libertad sexual de una joven que tuvieron lugar a principios de mayo de 2016, según adelanta la Cadena SER.

La orden prohíbe a Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo, Jesús Escudero, Antonio Manuel Guerrero y José Ángel Prenda a acercarse a menos de 500 metros, ya sea su domicilio, trabajo, lugar de ocio, o cualquier otro sitio donde pueda estar la joven. También les prohíbe comunicarse con ella tanto de forma directa como indirecta o por terceras personas, incluso en el caso de que ella quisiera o lo solicitara expresamente.

El auto de la jueza fue dictado el pasado día 22 de junio, el mismo día en que los cinco condenados por delitos de abusos sexuales en los Sanferminies de 2016 salían en libertad bajo fianza. ​En el escrito, la jueza afirma que hay "indicios de criminalidad suficientes" para considerar que "los cuatro investigados realizaron actos que atentaron contra la integridad sexual de la víctima". El escrito advierte, también, que en caso de incumplimiento estarían quebrantando una medida cautelar, lo que está penado con la cárcel. Esta orden permanecerá en vigor hasta que concluya la causa o hasta que exista una resolución firme de absolución.

Etiquetas