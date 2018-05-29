El decreto que regula los apartamentos y las viviendas turísticas en Castilla-La Mancha prevé sanciones para todos aquellos propietarios que no registren la licencia de alta de inicio de actividad, un hecho que se considerará falta grave -según la Ley de Ordenación de Turismo regional- y que puede ser sancionado con multas que van de los 6.011 a los 60.010 euros, la suspensión del servicio o la clausura de hasta tres años.
Así lo ha indicado este martes la consejera de Economía, Empresas y Empleo, Patricia Franco, durante la rueda de prensa que ha ofrecido para dar cuenta de la aprobación de este decreto por parte del Consejo de Gobierno y en la que ha estado acompañada por la directora general de Turismo, Ana Isabel Fernández Samper.
La consejera ha explicado que las viviendas de uso turístico tendrán un año desde la entrada en vigor de este decreto para regularizar su situación y registrarse declarando el inicio de su actividad, mientras que los apartamentos turísticos tendrán un plazo de dos años. "Si no lo hacen, nosotros pondremos la inspección necesaria, una vez que pasen los plazos establecidos en el decreto, para hacer los controles oportunos".
