Volkswagen y Seat llaman a revisar 420.000 coches por un fallo en un cinturón de seguridad

Seat y Volkswagen han confirmado un problema técnico en el anclaje del cinturón trasero izquierdo que afecta a 420.000 unidades de los nuevos Ibiza, Arona y Polo, por lo que durante las "próximas semanas" iniciarán una campaña de llamada a revisión.
Ambas firmas han explicado en un comunicado que existe la posibilidad de que en determinadas situaciones, y solamente cuando las posiciones central e izquierda del asiento de atrás del vehículo estén ocupadas al mismo tiempo, el cinturón del lado izquierdo pueda desabrocharse "inintencionadamente". Las marcas, aunque los coches sean seguros de conducir, aconsejan a sus clientes no usar el asiento central trasero hasta que el automóvil sea equipado con el nuevo seguro del cinturón.
Según afirmaron fuentes del grupo Volkswagen a Europa Press, hay alrededor de 200.000 unidades afectadas de los nuevos Arona e Ibiza en todo el mundo, y 220.000 unidades del Polo. Atendiendo a valores de producción del Polo, que se ensambla en la fábrica de Volkswagen en Landaben (Pamplona), en España las unidades que presentan dicho problema estarían por debajo de las 20.000.
Los fabricantes del grupo Volkswagen han asegurado que ya han encontrando una solución para evitar que dicho problema ocurra y que han solicitado la validación de esta a las autoridades competentes para implementarla "lo antes posible" tanto en los vehículos ya entregados a clientes como en los que están en fase de producción.
Ante esto, Seat y Volkswagen iniciarán una campaña de llamada a revisión durante las "próximas semanas". Los clientes recibirán una carta para concertar una cita con un servicio oficial de la compañía y la instalación de los nuevos elementos será gratuita.
