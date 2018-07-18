Los clientes afectados por la huelga convocada en Ryanair podrán reclamar a la aerolínea, entre otras medidas, compensaciones de entre 250 y 400 euros, un transporte alternativo, el reembolso del billete, indemnizaciones por daños materiales y morales, o el derecho a recibir asistencia.
Así, Ryanair tendrá que pagar las noches de hotel y las actividades contratadas no disfrutadas a los clientes afectados por la huelga que los tripulantes de la aerolínea han convocado para los días 25 y 26 de julio.
Los viajeros de Ryanair afectados por los paros podrán reclamar, en concepto de compensación, 250 euros si el vuelo es de corto radio o 400 euros si la distancia es de entre 1.500 y 3.000 kilómetros, ha apuntado la compañía de reclamaciones Reclamador.es.
Entre las medidas que los usuarios de Ryanair podrán reclamar, la firma subraya la indemnización por daños materiales y morales si, por ejemplo, no es posible acudir a un concierto, un festival, un tour turístico o actividades pagadas que, en definitiva, no se pueden disfrutar debido a la huelga.
Además, los usuarios afectados tienen la posibilidad de solicitar el reembolso del billete si la aerolínea no ofrece un viaje alternativo; y el derecho a recibir asistencia (comida y bebida) en el caso de optar por un transporte alternativo, siempre que el retraso supere las dos horas.
Ryanair ha anunciado hoy que cancelará hasta 200 vuelos diarios que operan hacia o desde España los días 25 y 26 de julio para minimizar el impacto de la huelga convocada por los sindicatos de tripulantes de cabina. En toda Europa, la cifra de afectados por los dos días de huelga rondará los 100.000. La compañía aérea irlandesa, va a cancelar el 12% (hasta 300 vuelos) de los 2.400 vuelos diarios que opera en Europa, lo que afectará, cada uno de los dos días, a unos 50.000 clientes de los 430.000 de Ryanair.
Además de los vuelos cancelados en España, que representan hasta el 24% de los 830 vuelos diarios previstos hacia o desde nuestro país, Ryanair cancelará también hasta 50 vuelos diarios de los más de 160 que tiene previsto operar hacia o desde Portugal (27%) y hasta 50 de los más de 160 vuelos diarios hacia o desde Bélgica (31%).
La aerolínea ha ofrecido a todos los clientes afectados la posibilidad de reubicarse en un vuelo alternativo que se vaya a operar siete días antes o después del 25 y 26 de julio y, como alternativa, podrán recibir también el reembolso completo de sus billetes.
