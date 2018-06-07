Público
World University Ranking 2019 La Universidad Autónoma de Madrid, la mejor de España para el 'ranking' mundial QS

Campus de la Universidad Autónoma de Madrid. EFE/Archivo

La Universidad Autónoma de Madrid (UAM) ha conseguido el puesto 159 del mundo en el QS World University Ranking 2019, escalando 28 puestos respecto al anterior, y se ha colocado como la mejor de España, por delante de la Universidad de Barcelona, que ha pasado del puesto 156 al 166.

La UAM ha ascendido "debido a sus mejoras significativas en los indicadores de reputación" y "está muy cerca de estar entre las 100 mejores del mundo tanto en reputación académica como en reputación entre los empleadores", ha señalado en una nota de la Autónoma el director de investigación de QS, Ben Sowter.

Después de la UAM, las universidades españolas en el top 200 son la Universidad de Barcelona y la Autónoma de Barcelona, que ha mejorado dos posiciones (pasa del 195 al 193).

Entre las españolas, se sitúa a continuación la Universidad Complutense de Madrid (UCM), que adelanta veintisiete puestos respecto al año anterior y se coloca en el número 206 global y el cuarto nacional.

Y la Universidad de Navarra, que sube otros 28 puestos, pasa del 270 al 242 de esta ránking internacional.

QS Quacquarelli Symonds es un analista global de la educación, que ahora publica la decimoquinta edición de su clasificación universitaria con una guía sobre las 959 universidades del mundo, liderada por séptimo año consecutivo por el Instituto de Tecnología de Massachusets (MIT) de Estados Unidos.

