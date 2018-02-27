Xavier García Albiol, a ojos de Europa, es un político xenófobo y racista. No es un juicio de valor subjetivo sobre el presidente del PP catalán, sino una conclusión del informe de la Comisión Europea contra el Racismo y la Intolerancia y el Consejo de Europa (pdf), al que ha tenido acceso El Periódico de Catalunya.
El documento sobre el racismo en España, publicado hoy, refleja las declaraciones del exalcalde de Badalona en las que vinculaba a los musulmanes con el terrorismo islámico y a los inmigrantes rumanos y gitanos con la delincuencia, un ejemplo de que en nuestro país existen prejuicios raciales y homófobos, por lo que recomienda que se cree un organismo "fuerte e independiente" para combatir el racismo.
A juicio de la institución comunitaria, el Consejo para la Eliminación de la Discriminación Racial o Étnica no es eficiente, aunque no es el único problema. Tampoco son correctas, por "insuficientes" e "incoherentes", las estadísticas policiales sobre los delitos de odio.
Además, el informe pone de manifiesto como la crisis desató un sentimiento xenófobo en algunos políticos, como evidenciaron algunas de sus declaraciones. Y pone como ejemplo a Albiol, quien vinculó "la pobreza, el paro y la falta de seguridad con la llegada de inmigrantes y el terrorismo islámico".
