Público
Público

Zoofilia Detenido un hombre por mantener relaciones sexuales varias veces con una yegua y una potra en Mallorca

Los dos animales estaban siendo maltratados ya que presentaban heridas en la zona vaginal. El artículo 337 del Código Penal prevé penas de tres meses y un día a un año de prisión. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Agentes de la Guardia Civil recorren el camino de acceso al lugar donde agentes del Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza (Seprona) han localizado, en el fondo de una profunda sima, el cadáver desnudo de una joven en las inmediaciones de la localidad va

Agentes del Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza (Seprona). EFE

Agentes de la Guardia Civil han detenido a un hombre acusado de un delito de maltrato animal por presuntamente mantener relaciones sexuales de forma reiterada con una yegua y una potra en una finca de Alcúdia (Mallorca).

Según han detallado fuentes del Instituto Armado, los propietarios de la finca sospecharon de que los dos animales estaban siendo maltratados, ya que presentaban heridas en la zona vaginal.

Por este motivo, decidieron instalaran cámaras de vigilancia dentro del establo que permitieron grabar al acusado realizando prácticas sexuales con los animales e incluso penetrando a la yegua y la potra con otros objetos.

Sin embargo, dada la dificultad para identificar al hombre con dichas imágenes, la Guardia Civil inició una investigación que finalizó con la detención del hombre.

Se trata de un varón de unos 50 años que no tenía relación alguna con los propietarios ni con la finca, por lo que su identificación requirió una amplia investigación.

El artículo 337 del Código Penal prevé penas de tres meses y un día a un año de prisión "para el ejercicio de profesión, oficio o comercio que tenga relación con los animales y para la tenencia de animales, el que por cualquier medio o procedimiento maltrate injustificadamente, causándole lesiones que menoscaben gravemente su salud o sometiéndole a explotación sexual".

Etiquetas